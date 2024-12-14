UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) clarified that the individual responsible for the tragic murder of Chief Executive Officer Brian Thompson and his parents is not affiliated with the company. The organization remains actively engaged with law enforcement to aid in the ongoing investigation of this appalling incident.

UnitedHealthcare has revealed that approximately 90% of medical claims are approved and paid upon submission. Importantly, only about 0.5% of claims require additional review due to medical or clinical reasons. The company has emphasized the circulation of highly inaccurate and misleading information concerning its handling of insurance claims.

Luigi Mangione, aged 26, has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealth’s CEO Brian Thompson. The incident occurred on December 4, as Thompson was on his way to a midtown Manhattan hotel for an investor conference.

According to police reports, a three-page handwritten document was discovered on Mangione, expressing his contempt for the healthcare industry.

