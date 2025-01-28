Jeffrey Sweeney meets with Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance to explore a green transportation project advancing sustainability and economic growth.

Jeffrey Sweeney, CEO at US Capital Global, meeting with dignitaries in Nepal Left to right: Ram Chandra, Jeffrey Sweeney, Bishnu Prasad Poudel, and Dr. Arjun Karki.

San Francisco, California, USA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global, was invited by Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Nepal, to explore the possibility of leading a transformative green transportation infrastructure project in collaboration with the Nepal government.

During their meeting in Nepal, Mr. Sweeney and Mr. Paudel discussed various initiatives, including green transportation, hydropower-driven energy generation, sustainable tourism, finance and banking, and higher education. Also attending the meeting were Dr. Arjun Karki, former Ambassador of Nepal to the United States, and FinTech entrepreneur Ram Chandra.

Mr. Sweeney congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on Nepal’s first-ever sovereign credit rating by Fitch Ratings and discussed the benefits of adopting innovative transportation technologies, such as a proposed elevated public transport system designed to reduce urban congestion and accelerate travel times in Nepal’s busiest cities.

Mr. Sweeney expressed strong support, stating: “I, along with much of the world, have a special affinity for Nepal and have been traveling there frequently. US Capital Global plans to establish a representative office there and explore capital formation opportunities for Nepali companies, as well as government infrastructure projects in green transportation and renewable energy. I’m delighted to carefully consider these important initiatives.”

Nepal has been gaining attention as an investment destination. In November 2024, Fitch Ratings assigned Nepal a “BB–” long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating with a stable outlook, citing its low external debt burden, strong hydropower growth prospects, and solid external liquidity. Medium-term economic growth is forecasted at around 5%, supported by the hydropower sector and an export agreement with India.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for global middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com.

