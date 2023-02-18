Below is a table showing 45 days of historical exchange rates data for the year of 2023, covering the US Dollar (USD) to Japanese Yen (JPY) conversion. Converting US Dollar (USD) to Japanese Yen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Pushing Higher on US Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness - February 18, 2023
- US Dollar to Japanese Yen Spot Exchange Rates for 2023 - February 18, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Reaches The 50-Day EMA - February 18, 2023