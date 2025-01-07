STILLWATER, Okla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USA Rare Earth, LLC (“USA Rare Earth” or the “Company”), a company building a domestic rare earth magnet supply chain from mine to magnet, today announced a major milestone – the successful production of its first batch of sintered permanent rare earth magnets at its new cutting-edge Innovations Lab currently under development in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

USA Rare Earth’s Innovations Lab, once fully commissioned, will produce prototype rare earth magnets for the Company in support of customer sales, product quality management, and advancement of new innovations in rare earth magnet production.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work of our incredible team in Stillwater, led by Bob Fredette, one of the leading magnet experts in the United States. Our new Innovations Lab, which we will finish building out in the coming months, is already flexing its muscles, helping us achieve a key step in our company’s evolution,” said Joshua Ballard, CEO. “We will soon begin producing customer prototypes in support of future sales as we work towards starting commercial production at our manufacturing facility in 2026.”

China currently dominates the global rare earth magnet market, posing a significant vulnerability for U.S. industries and national security. Rare earth magnets are essential for a wide range of applications, including:

Defense: Missile guidance systems, radar, and other critical military technologies.

Automotive: Electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Renewable Energy: Wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Electronics: Consumer electronics, industrial automation, and medical devices.

The Company previously announced that it had entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: IPXX) (“Inflection Point”) and IPXX Merger Sub, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Inflection Point, on August 21, 2024 (the “Business Combination Agreement” and the transactions contemplated by that agreement, the “Proposed Business Combination”), which will result in the combined company being a publicly traded company.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, LLC (“USARE” or the “Company”) is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth element magnet production supply chain. USARE is constructing a NdFeB magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma and controls mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium, terbium, gallium, and beryllium among other critical minerals. USARE’s magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

For more information about USA Rare Earth, visit www.usare.com.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (“Inflection Point”) is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Inflection Point aims to identify, partner with and help grow North American and European businesses in disruptive growth sectors, which complements the expertise of its management team.

