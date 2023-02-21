USD/CAD picks up bids to reverse the week-start losses but previous support line challenges the bulls. Geopolitical fears, return of full markets weigh on sentiment and underpin US Dollar rebound. Oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls eye 1.3490 hurdle on softer Oil price, sour sentiment, Canada inflation, US PMI eyed - February 21, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears stay hopeful despite latest rebound towards 1.3500 - February 20, 2023
- Industrial CAD Market Latest Research Report 2023-2029, MGR - February 20, 2023