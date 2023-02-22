USD/CAD is aiming to surpass the immediate resistance of 1.3550 as the risk-off mood solidifies. Weaker oil prices and declining Canada inflation are impacting the Canadian Dollar. Investors are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD eyes a break above 1.3550 amid hawkish Fed bets and weaker oil price - February 21, 2023
- Plum secures $8 million CAD to help big businesses navigate tight labour market - February 21, 2023
- Gibson Energy raises quarterly dividend by 5.4% to CAD 0.39 dividend - February 21, 2023