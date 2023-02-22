The USD/CAD exchange rate has risen for three straight days as the US dollar index makes a strong comeback. It also jumped after the relatively encouraging Canadian consumer inflation numbers, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD forex signal: Symmetrical triangle pattern forms - February 22, 2023
- CAD shrinks 90pc in January - February 22, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Acceptance above 100 DMA favours bulls, FOMC minutes awaited - February 22, 2023