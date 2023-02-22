USD/CAD climbs to its highest level since January and draws support from a combination of factors. The softer Canadian CPI, bearish crude oil prices undermine the Loonie and lend support to the pair.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Acceptance above 100 DMA favours bulls, FOMC minutes awaited - February 22, 2023
- CAD CAM Software Market Booming With Rising Demands and Massive Opportunities, 2023 – 2028 - February 22, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears jostle below 1.3555 hurdle - February 22, 2023