Canada’s manufacturing PMI rose from 51.1 to 52.0 in November. The US manufacturing PMI rose to 48.4 after a previous reading of 46.5. US unemployment might increase in November. The USD/CAD outlook shows stronger-than-expected business activity in Canada’s manufacturing sector which is supporting the loonie. Meanwhile, the dollar eased slightly as market participants awaited more…
