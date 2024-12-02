Canada’s economy expanded by 1% in the third quarter. Markets raised the chances of another super-sized BoC rate cut from 31% to 50%. Market participants are awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls report. The USD/CAD outlook shows a weak Canadian dollar after data last week raised the likelihood of another massive Bank of Canada rate cut…

The post USD/CAD Outlook: Markets Brace for Aggressive BoC Rate Cut appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story