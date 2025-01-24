Trump failed to provide guidance on the proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods. The US president said the Fed should continue lowering borrowing costs. Data from Canada revealed that retail sales made no change in November. The USD/CAD outlook shows the impact of Trump’s tariff threats fading, allowing the Canadian dollar to recover. On the…
The post USD/CAD Outlook: Safe Havens Hit by Trump’s Optimism appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Rallies as BoJ Tightens Policy - January 24, 2025
- USD/CAD Outlook: Safe Havens Hit by Trump’s Optimism - January 24, 2025
- EUR/USD Outlook: Momentum Builds for More ECB Cuts in 2025 - January 23, 2025