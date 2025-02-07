The Canadian dollar has gained sharply since Trump paused an expected 25% tariff. Economists expect slower job growth in the US and Canada. Unemployment might increase in Canada. The USD/CAD price analysis shows a brighter future for the Canadian dollar since Trump paused a 25% tariff on Canadian goods. Meanwhile, market participants are gearing up…
The post USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tariff Reprieve Boosts Canadian Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
