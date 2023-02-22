Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased more than anticipated in January. The Bank of Canada might hold interest rates constant. The Fed will increase interest rates three more times this year. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bullish. On Wednesday, the dollar found support as an unexpected uptick in business activity in the US increased the chance … Continued

