Traders increased the likelihood of a massive Bank of Canada rate cut in December. Canada’s unemployment rate jumped from 6.5% to 6.8%. US job growth surged, with over 200,000 jobs in November. The USD/CAD weekly forecast suggests further upside for the pair as markets await another massive BoC rate cut. Ups and downs of USD/CAD…

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Gaining Ahead of Major BoC Cut appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story