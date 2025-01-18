Market participants are eagerly awaiting Trump’s inauguration. Trump has proposed a heavy tariff on goods imported from Canada. US inflation data this week revealed soft underlying price pressures. The USD/CAD weekly forecast points north as the Canadian dollar drops ahead of Trump’s inauguration. Ups and downs of USD/CAD The USD/CAD pair had a bullish week…
