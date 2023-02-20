USD/CHF flirts with the intraday low surrounding 0.9240 amid early Monday in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair remains pressured toward the previous resistance line from late November 2022.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF stays depressed near 0.9250, lacks follow through amid US holiday, anxiety ahead of Fed Minutes - February 20, 2023
- Basilea Pharmaceutica AG GAAP EPS of CHF 1.02, revenue of CHF 147.8M; initiates FY22 guidance - February 17, 2023
- SIKA EXCEEDED CHF 10 BILLION SALES MARK – RECORD EBIT - February 17, 2023