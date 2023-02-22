Traders are hoping the Fed minutes offer strong clues as to how high officials are projecting interest rates will go in order to tame inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Cautiously Bullish Trade Ahead of Fed Minutes - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Retreats towards 134.00 key support - February 21, 2023
- USD/JPY pauses three-day uptrend near 135.00 as yields portray anxiety ahead of Fed Minutes - February 21, 2023