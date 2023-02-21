(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The usd/jpy is trading near the 134.000 level as of this writing with rather a fast price action in gear. Speculators should be mindful that it is a U.S. banking holiday today, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Higher Trend Develops Teeth And Bites Short Sellers - February 20, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Fed Signals Are Important - February 20, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: W-formation’s neckline eyed near 132.80 - February 20, 2023