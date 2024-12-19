The Fed predicted fewer rate cuts in the coming year. Fed policymakers have assumed a less dovish stance due to the resilient US economy. The Bank of Japan gave little clues on future moves. The USD/JPY outlook took a sharp bullish turn on Wednesday as the Fed forecasted fewer cuts in 2025, and the BoJ…
