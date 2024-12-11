Wholesale inflation in Japan increased by 3.7% annually, well above estimates of 3.4%. The dollar eased slightly as traders geared up for the US CPI report. Economists expect US inflation to increase by 0.3% in November. The USD/JPY price analysis shows rising price pressures in Japan that will likely support a Bank of Japan rate…
