Wholesale inflation in Japan increased by 3.7% annually, well above estimates of 3.4%. The dollar eased slightly as traders geared up for the US CPI report. Economists expect US inflation to increase by 0.3% in November. The USD/JPY price analysis shows rising price pressures in Japan that will likely support a Bank of Japan rate…

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japan’s Inflation Urges for BoJ Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story