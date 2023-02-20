The asset has comfortably established above the mighty 200-period EMA, which indicates more upside ahead. The USD/JPY pair has sensed barricades while extending its recovery above the critical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Needs acceptance above 135.00 for a fresh upside - February 19, 2023
- USD/JPY: Sell on rallies above 135.00 – Citibank - February 19, 2023
- USD/JPY prints mild gains above 134.00 as sour sentiment, Fed concerns joins firmer yields - February 19, 2023