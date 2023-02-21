The US dollar index has increased for three weeks in a row. There is a 16% possibility of a 50bps Fed rate hike in March. BOJ’s Kuroda believes that wage growth will pick up amid high costs of living. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, said on … Continued
