The US dollar index has increased for three weeks in a row. There is a 16% possibility of a 50bps Fed rate hike in March. BOJ’s Kuroda believes that wage growth will pick up amid high costs of living. Today’s USD/JPY price analysis is bullish. Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, said on … Continued

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rally Pauses as Investors Await Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story