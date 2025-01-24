Japan’s CPI rose by 3.0% in December. The Bank of Japan hiked rates by 25-bps on Friday morning, boosting the yen. Data revealed a slight increase in US jobless claims last week. The USD/JPY price analysis shows a bullish day for the yen after upbeat inflation data and a rate hike from the Bank of…
The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Rallies as BoJ Tightens Policy appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Rallies as BoJ Tightens Policy - January 24, 2025
- USD/CAD Outlook: Safe Havens Hit by Trump’s Optimism - January 24, 2025
- EUR/USD Outlook: Momentum Builds for More ECB Cuts in 2025 - January 23, 2025