Japan’s CPI rose by 3.0% in December. The Bank of Japan hiked rates by 25-bps on Friday morning, boosting the yen. Data revealed a slight increase in US jobless claims last week. The USD/JPY price analysis shows a bullish day for the yen after upbeat inflation data and a rate hike from the Bank of…

The post USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Rallies as BoJ Tightens Policy appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story