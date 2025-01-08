Japan’s Finance Minister, Katsunobu Kato, warned traders against selling the yen. The USD/JPY pair is quickly approaching the pivotal 160.00 level. This week, the US will release its crucial nonfarm payrolls report. The USD/JPY price analysis shows some relief for the yen amid renewed warnings against excessive declines. Japan’s top officials are becoming increasingly concerned…

