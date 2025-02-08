Japan released data showing solid wage growth. A pause in US tariffs weakened the greenback. US employment figures revealed a drop in job growth and lower unemployment. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bearish amid increasing bets for a Bank of Japan rate hike, boosting the yen. Ups and downs of USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair ended…
