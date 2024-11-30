The yen rallied on a higher likelihood of a Bank of Japan rate hike in December. Core inflation in Tokyo increased more than expected. US inflation figures came in line with expectations. The USD/JPY weekly forecast supports further downside for the pair as the yen finds relief due to the increasing bets for a BoJ…
