NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Affinity today announced that its travel insurance division, USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services, has been named to Forbes Advisor’s annual list of the Best Travel Insurance Companies for the fourth year in a row. USI Affinity received a top ranking on this year’s list based on policy benefits and available coverage options most important to travelers. In its evaluation, Forbes Advisor scored 53 policies to identify the best travel insurance plans using data provided by Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider.

The 2023 rankings were based on each plan’s score for benefits and average prices for various trips and traveler profiles. The benefits that were scored included medical expenses, medical evacuation, Covid-related medical coverage, “Cancel For Any Reason” upgrade, baggage delay required waiting time, baggage reimbursement, hurricane and weather coverage requirements, “Interruption For Any Reason” upgrade, pre-existing medical condition exclusion waiver, travel delay required waiting time and trip interruption.

“USI Affinity is proud to once again be recognized by Forbes Advisor for the fourth year in a row, especially this year as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Travel Insurance Services,” stated USI Affinity’s Travel Insurance Division Leader Daria Porreca. “Over the last three years, we have worked diligently to adapt and respond to changing regulations while meeting the evolving needs of travelers. In addition, our longstanding relationships with our carrier partners have allowed us to develop a suite of products that can benefit a variety of traveler profiles. Whether we’re serving travel suppliers, business accounts or individual travelers, we strive to provide travel insurance solutions that enable our customers to travel with greater protection and peace of mind. We look forward to continued growth, strong partnerships and opportunities to serve our current and future customers in 2023 and beyond.”

USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services also had a plan featured on Forbes Advisor’s list of Best Covid-19 Travel Insurance for 2023.

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money and business advice, news and reviews, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. To view Forbes Advisor’s complete list of the Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2023, visit their rankings page.

About USI Affinity

For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 22 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services. For more information about USI Affinity, please visit www.usiaffinity.com.

