Vastned Belgium NV announces that it acquired all shares in Gevaert NV on 24 December 2024. Gevaert NV owns as assets a property located in the Bondgenotenlaan 63 / Lepelstraat 87 in Louvain and a property located in the Rue de Fer 139-141 / Rue de l’Inquiétude 1 in Namur. The property in Louvain consists of two commercial units (± 1,100 m² incl. 175 m² of storage) and four residential units. The property in Namur consists of one commercial unit (± 370 m² incl. 100 m² of storage) and three residential units.
Full press release:
Attachment
