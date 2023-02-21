VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence solutions, is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming VERSES webinar hosted by Market Radius Research on Wednesday, February 22nd at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The event will feature VERSES’ CEO, Gabriel René, in a live discussion on the Company’s ongoing development of KOSM™, the world’s first network operating system for distributed intelligence.

This will be a live interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Webinar Details

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with VERSES Technologies Inc.

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, February 22nd at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5016766688506

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked sell-side technology analyst.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, KOSM ™, is a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES, LinkedIn , and Twitter .

