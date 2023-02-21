minel Mineral Water with Vessl® Technology minel Mineral Water with Vessl® Technology

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vessl, Inc. announced that Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a global leader in consumer packaged goods, unveiled Minel, an exciting and revolutionary mineral-added water system that uses the proprietary Vessl® closure and a reusable bottle to transform water.

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately-owned company based in Tempe, Arizona that is dedicated to breaking the disposable bottle paradigm and redefining eCommerce. Vessl, Inc. owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl® closure and delivery device that powerfully infuses concentrated ingredients at the point of use. Storing concentrated ingredients in the oxygen-depleted, UV-protected, and pressurized closure maintains freshness and improves shelf life without the need for artificial preservatives.

Vessl offers its patented closure and delivery device for various third-party applications around the world, including its own brand, Tea of a Kind and third party applications such as Amway’s Artistry Signature Select. Potential applications include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, household cleaning brands, and more. Contact Daniel Montoya, Vessl Inc.’s COO, at (949) 678-7338 or daniel@vesslinc.com, for more information.

About Suntory Group

As a global leader in the beverage industry, Suntory Group offers a uniquely diverse portfolio of products from premium spirits, beer and wine to brewed teas, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink coffee and energy drinks, along with health and wellness products. Suntory is home to award-winning Japanese whiskies Yamazaki, Hibiki and Hakushu as well as iconic American spirits Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark. Suntory also fascinates the taste buds in Japan and the Asian market with Premium Malt’s beer and also owns the exceptional Japanese wine Tomi and the world famous Château Lagrange. Its brand collection also includes Sauza Tequila, non-alcoholic favorites Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, BOSS coffee, Iyemon green tea, Suntory Tennensui water, TEA+ Oolong Tea, V and BRAND’S, as well as popular health and wellness product Sesamin EX.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $19.8 billion in 2021. Suntory is driven by Yatte Minahare – the spirit of bold ambition – and 40,275 employees worldwide draw upon unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.

As a company that delivers blessings of water and nature to our customers, Suntory is committed to its mission to create harmony with people and nature. Always aspiring to grow for good, Suntory is devoted to giving back to society through protecting water resources, nurturing its communities and fostering the arts.

Learn more about Suntory Group, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility at www.suntory.com.

Contact Information:

Daniel Montoya

COO, Vessl, Inc.

daniel@vesslinc.com

(949) 678-7338

