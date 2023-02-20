Victoria submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of ATAC. Victoria proposed to offer C$0.12 per ATAC share, payable in Victoria shares. Following the rejection of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Victoria Gold: Offer To ATAC Resources Has Expired - February 20, 2023
- Sandstorm Gold’s Earnings: A Preview - February 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates around $1,840, bears retain control - February 20, 2023