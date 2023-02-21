NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vimeo posted monthly metrics for January 2023 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.
About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of nearly 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.
CONTACT: Contacts: Vimeo Communications pr@vimeo.com Vimeo IR ir@vimeo.com
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- PSLY.com, Inc. Ei.Ventures, Inc. and Mycotopia Therapies Inc. Terminate Agreement and Plan of Merger - February 21, 2023
- Seer to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference - February 21, 2023
- GeneDx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 - February 21, 2023