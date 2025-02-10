Nanterre, 10th February 2025
Publication of audited consolidated financial statements
at 31 December 2024
VINCI announces the publication of its consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2024 (financial statements and notes) accompanied by the report of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements.
The audited consolidated statements at 31 December 2024 and the report on the financial statements for 2024 are available in English and French on the Group’s website:
https://www.vinci.com/en/finance/investors/regulatory-information/reports-and-presentations
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
