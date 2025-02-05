SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, announced today that the Company has terminated its employees and will wind down operations. The company is also exploring potential strategic alternatives for its development programs.

The board of directors appointed Craig R. Jalbert, age 63, as the Company’s CEO, President, CFO, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary, and sole member of the board to implement the wind down. Mr. Jalbert has served as a principal of the Foxborough, Massachusetts accounting firm of Verdolino & Lowey, P.C. since 1987. For over 30 years he has focused his practice in distressed businesses and has served, and continues to serve, in the capacities of officer and director for numerous firms in their wind-down phases.

