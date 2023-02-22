VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) will host and webcast its 2023 Investor Day from New York City on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The event will feature remarks by President and CEO, Sachin Lawande, Chief Financial Officer, Jerome Rouquet, and other members of the leadership team, and will focus on the company’s strategic initiatives, technology development and financial targets. The management presentations are scheduled to begin at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern Time and including the question-and-answer discussion, to conclude at approximately noon Eastern Time. Please note, the webcast will be available to the public, and in-person event attendance will be limited to invited guests.

To join, please pre-register here.

A replay of the event and slides will be available on https://investors.visteon.com/ under Events and Presentations later that day.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and electrification. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 17 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $3.76 billion and booked $6 billion of new business in 2022. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

CONTACT: Visteon Contacts Media: Media@Visteon.com Investors: Kris Doyle 201-247-3050 kdoyle@Visteon.com