Company Issues 2023 Outlook; Plans to Invest $625 – $675 Million

TULSA, OK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) (“Vital Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results and provided its 2023 outlook. Supplemental slides have been posted to the Company’s website and can be found at www.vitalenergy.com . A conference call and webcast to discuss the results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT, Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Complete details can be found within this release.

Financial Highlights

Reported 4Q-22 and Company-record FY-22 net income of $118.2 million and $631.5 million, respectively

Reported 4Q-22 and Company-record FY-22 cash flows from operating activities of $108.9 million and $829.6 million, respectively

Generated 4Q-22 and Company-record FY-22 Consolidated EBITDAX 1 of $191.1 million and $913.5 million, respectively

of $191.1 million and $913.5 million, respectively Generated 4Q-22 and Company-record FY-22 Free Cash Flow 1 of $36.5 million and $219.9 million, respectively

of $36.5 million and $219.9 million, respectively Divested certain non-operated properties for ~$110 million

Repurchased $284.8 million face value of term-debt at 99.3% of par value during FY-22

Repurchased $37.3 million of common stock at an average price of $76.02 per share during FY-22

Reduced Net Debt1/Consolidated EBITDAX1 ratio to 1.18x from 2.14x at year-end 2021

Operational Highlights

Produced 35.9 thousand barrels of oil per day (“MBO/d”) and 77.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBOE/d”) in 4Q-22, both above the high-end of guidance

Incurred capital expenditures of $130 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures, in 4Q-22, below guidance range

Grew 2022 oil production 19% over prior year, primarily related to the acquisition and development of oil-weighted properties

Maintained approximately eight years of oil-weighted inventory at current activity levels, organically adding locations in Glasscock County

Published 2022 ESG and Climate Risk Report, reporting Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity and methane intensity reductions of 34% and 63%, respectively, compared to 2019 baseline levels

“Our strong financial performance in 2022 was a direct result of the execution of our strategy to create shareholder value by acquiring and developing oil-weighted properties,” commented Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The assets we acquired since 2019 enabled Vital Energy to capitalize on higher oil prices, drive higher margins, and generate $220 million in Free Cash Flow in 2022. We utilized our Free Cash Flow and divestiture proceeds to reduce term-debt by $285 million and repurchase $37 million of common stock while cutting our leverage ratio almost in half.”

“We enter 2023 positioned to build on our recent momentum,” continued Pigott. “Both production and capital outperformed expectations in the fourth quarter of 2022 and our 2023 development plan is focused on our top-tier assets in northern Howard County. We recently announced an accretive oil-weighted acquisition that expands our Midland Basin footprint into a prolific area of Upton County, adding additional high-margin production and inventory. Our disciplined development and acquisition strategies have delivered improved financial results and a strengthened balance sheet, laying the foundation for sustainable Free Cash Flow generation and shareholder returns.”

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operations Summary

Financial Results. The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $118.2 million, or $7.13 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 was $57.8 million, or $3.49 per adjusted diluted share. Consolidated EBITDAX was $191.1 million.

Production. Consistent with preliminary volumes disclosed in early January, Vital Energy’s oil and total production during the period averaged 35,887 BO/d and 77,947 BOE/d, respectively. Both oil and total production in fourth-quarter 2022 were above the top-end of Company guidance, driven by outperformance from its base production and the productivity of new wells, as well as less than expected downtime related to offset-operator completions.

Capital Investments. Total incurred capital expenditures were $130 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures, below the low-end of guidance as inflationary pressures moderated. Investments included $112 million in drilling and completions, $6 million in infrastructure, including Vital Midstream Services investments, $7 million in other capitalized costs and $5 million in land, exploration and data related costs. Non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures (including surface land) totaled $2 million. Vital Energy completed and turned-in-line (“TIL”) 13 wells during fourth-quarter 2022.

Operating Expenses. Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) during the period were $6.53 per BOE, in line with guidance.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses, excluding long-term incentive plan (“LTIP”) expenses, for fourth-quarter 2022 were $2.20 per BOE. Cash and non-cash LTIP expenses were $(0.04) per BOE and $0.25 per BOE, respectively. Cash LTIP expense was below guidance due to the stock price decline in fourth-quarter 2022.

Liquidity. At December 31, 2022, the Company had $70 million drawn on its $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $44 million. At February 17, 2023, the Company had $135 million drawn on its senior secured credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $16 million.

2023 Outlook

Capital Investments. The 2023 outlook reflects the Company’s ongoing focus on capital discipline and maximizing Free Cash Flow. Vital Energy plans to invest $625 – $675 million in 2023, maintaining relatively flat year-over-year activity levels. The Company has estimated cost inflation of approximately 15% over 2022 averages.

Vital Energy expects to operate two drilling rigs throughout the year, two completions crews for the first quarter and one completions crew for the remaining nine months of 2023. The Company’s capital plan in 2023 remains focused primarily on high-return projects in Howard County. All ~55 development wells Vital Energy expects to TIL in 2023 are anticipated to be in Howard County.

Production. The Company’s activities are expected to result in full-year 2023 oil production of 34.0 – 37.0 MBO/d and total production of 72.0 – 76.0 MBOE/d. Production expectations exclude volumes associated with the Company’s recently announced acquisition of producing properties (see below).

Driftwood Acquisition. On February 14, 2023, Vital Energy announced the acquisition of oil-weighted production and inventory from Driftwood Energy for consideration of ~1.58 million shares of Vital Energy common stock and $127.6 million in cash. Upon closing, which is expected in early April 2023, Vital Energy does not anticipate any changes to its activity levels or capital budget. The Company plans to update FY-23 guidance post-closing of the acquisition.

“Our disciplined 2023 investment plan focuses on maximizing Free Cash Flow by concentrating development on our most capital-efficient leasehold,” commented Pigott. “This plan holds full-year 2023 average oil production relatively flat with fourth-quarter 2022 levels with no increase in prior-year activity levels. Upon closing of the Driftwood acquisition, we expect to incorporate any activity on the acquired leasehold within our current plan. The Driftwood acquisition furthers our strategy of making accretive acquisitions that extend oil-weighted inventory and grow production without increasing activity levels.”

Oil-Weighted Inventory

Vital Energy continues to focus on the strategic acquisition and development of oil-weighted inventory to improve capital efficiency and Free Cash Flow generation. As of year-end 2022, the Company had ~445 high-quality, development ready locations in the Midland Basin with an average breakeven WTI oil price of <$60 per barrel at 2022 average well costs. In 2022, Vital Energy organically replaced a majority of wells developed during the year, adding ~35 oil-weighted locations.

2022 Proved Reserves

Vital Energy’s total proved reserves were 302.3 MMBOE (39% oil, 74% developed) at year-end 2022. The standardized measure of discounted net cash flows was $4.8 billion based on SEC benchmark pricing of $90.15 per barrel for oil and $5.20 per MMBtu for natural gas. The PV-10 value was $5.5 billion, utilizing the same benchmark prices.

Proved reserves decreased 16.3 MMBOE from year-end 2021. The decrease is primarily related to forecast revisions of producing wells in the Company’s legacy acreage, changes in the development schedule and the divestiture of non-operated properties.

Commitment to ESG

A strong commitment to ESG excellence is a core operating principle of Vital Energy. This commitment is reflected in the board of directors’ oversight of programs and policies related to ESG matters and the Company’s annual publication of its ESG and Climate Risk Report utilizing standards aligned with five different reporting frameworks. In the Company’s 2022 ESG and Climate Risk Report, Vital Energy demonstrated substantial progress towards its 2025 emissions intensity goal of 12.5 metric tons of CO 2 equivalent per MBOE produced (“mtCO 2 /MBOE”), reporting 2021 Scope 1 emissions intensity of 17.26 mtCO 2 /MBOE. The Company also introduced a 2030 combined Scope 1 & 2 emissions intensity goal of 10.0 mtCO 2 /MBOE.

Additionally, Vital Energy has incorporated a combination of environmental and safety metrics into executive compensation for four consecutive years, demonstrating the importance of operating sustainably and prioritizing the health of our employees and contractors. In 2022, environmental and safety goals comprised 20% of the executive short-term incentive plan goals. Significantly, in 2022, Vital Energy reported zero employee incidents.

First-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

The table below reflects the Company’s guidance for total and oil production and incurred capital expenditures for first-quarter and full-year 2023. Production guidance does not include volumes associated with the recently announced acquisition.

1Q-23E FY-23E Total production (MBOE per day) 72.5 – 76.5 72.0 – 76.0 Oil production (MBOPD) 33.0 – 36.0 34.0 – 37.0 Incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions ($ MM) $210 – $230 $625 – $675

The table below reflects the Company’s guidance for select revenue and expense items for first-quarter 2023.

1Q-23E Average sales price realizations (excluding derivatives): Oil (% of WTI) 102% NGL (% of WTI) 24% Natural gas (% of Henry Hub) 51% Net settlements received (paid) for matured commodity derivatives ($ MM): Oil ($1) NGL $0 Natural gas ($2) Selected average costs & expenses: Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $7.50 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenues) 7.50% Transportation and marketing expenses ($/BOE) $1.70 General and administrative expenses (excluding LTIP, $/BOE) $2.40 General and administrative expenses (LTIP cash, $/BOE) $0.25 General and administrative expenses (LTIP non-cash, $/BOE) $0.30 Depletion, depreciation and amortization ($/BOE) $12.25

Conference Call Details

Vital Energy plans to host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to discuss its fourth-quarter financial and operating results and management’s outlook, the content of which is not part of this earnings release. A slide presentation providing summary financial and statistical information will be posted to the Company’s website. The Company invites interested parties to listen to the call via the Company’s website at www.vitalenergy.com , under the tab for “Investor Relations | News & Presentations.” Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to participate on the call should dial 800.715.9871, using conference code 5063785. A replay will be available following the call via the Company’s website.

About Vital

Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vital’s business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Vital may be found on its website at www.vitalenergy.com .

Vital Energy, Inc.

Selected operating data

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales volumes: Oil (MBbl) 3,302 3,779 13,838 11,619 NGL (MBbl) 1,900 1,976 8,028 8,678 Natural gas (MMcf) 11,812 12,516 49,259 57,175 Oil equivalents (MBOE)(1)(2) 7,171 7,842 30,076 29,827 Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes (BOE/D)(2) 77,947 85,240 82,400 81,717 Average daily oil sales volumes (Bbl/D)(2) 35,887 41,080 37,912 31,833 Average sales prices(2): Oil ($/Bbl)(3) $ 85.31 $ 76.92 $ 97.65 $ 69.32 NGL ($/Bbl)(3) $ 19.77 $ 29.58 $ 29.22 $ 22.08 Natural gas ($/Mcf)(3) $ 2.50 $ 4.15 $ 4.23 $ 2.63 Average sales price ($/BOE)(3) $ 48.64 $ 51.15 $ 59.66 $ 38.46 Oil, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 68.03 $ 57.83 $ 70.32 $ 52.09 NGL, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 19.01 $ 11.07 $ 24.29 $ 10.55 Natural gas, with commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)(4) $ 2.14 $ 1.69 $ 2.83 $ 1.56 Average sales price, with commodity derivatives ($/BOE)(4) $ 39.88 $ 33.36 $ 43.48 $ 26.36 Selected average costs and expenses per BOE sold(2): Lease operating expenses $ 6.53 $ 4.27 $ 5.78 $ 3.42 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.00 2.91 3.69 2.30 Transportation and marketing expenses 2.05 1.71 1.79 1.61 General and administrative (excluding LTIP) 2.20 1.58 1.91 1.54 Total selected operating expenses $ 13.78 $ 10.47 $ 13.17 $ 8.87 General and administrative (LTIP): LTIP cash $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.35 LTIP non-cash $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Depletion, depreciation and amortization $ 11.86 $ 9.51 $ 10.36 $ 7.22

Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,435 $ 56,798 Accounts receivable, net 163,369 151,807 Derivatives 24,670 4,346 Other current assets 13,317 22,906 Total current assets 245,791 235,857 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method: Evaluated properties 9,554,706 8,968,668 Unevaluated properties not being depleted 46,430 170,033 Less: accumulated depletion and impairment (7,318,399 ) (7,019,670 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 2,282,737 2,119,031 Midstream service assets, net 85,156 96,528 Other fixed assets, net 42,647 34,590 Property and equipment, net 2,410,540 2,250,149 Derivatives 24,363 32,963 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,047 11,514 Other noncurrent assets, net 22,373 21,341 Total assets $ 2,726,114 $ 2,551,824 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 102,516 $ 71,386 Accrued capital expenditures 48,378 50,585 Undistributed revenue and royalties 160,023 117,920 Derivatives 5,960 179,809 Operating lease liabilities 15,449 7,742 Other current liabilities 82,950 99,471 Total current liabilities 415,276 526,913 Long-term debt, net 1,113,023 1,425,858 Asset retirement obligations 70,366 69,057 Operating lease liabilities 9,435 5,726 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,268 10,490 Total liabilities 1,615,368 2,038,044 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and zero issued as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 and 22,500,000 shares authorized, and 16,762,127 and 17,074,516 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 168 171 Additional paid-in capital 2,754,085 2,788,628 Accumulated deficit (1,643,507 ) (2,275,019 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,110,746 513,780 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,726,114 $ 2,551,824

Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated statements of operations

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Oil sales $ 281,665 $ 290,696 $ 1,351,207 $ 805,448 NGL sales 37,576 58,470 234,613 191,591 Natural gas sales 29,528 51,918 208,554 150,104 Sales of purchased oil 13,378 66,803 119,408 240,303 Other operating revenues 1,984 2,337 7,014 6,629 Total revenues 364,131 470,224 1,920,796 1,394,075 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 46,847 33,468 173,983 101,994 Production and ad valorem taxes 21,485 22,785 110,997 68,742 Transportation and marketing expenses 14,670 13,439 53,692 47,916 Costs of purchased oil 13,602 67,603 122,118 251,061 General and administrative 17,282 13,619 68,082 62,801 Organizational restructuring expenses — — 10,420 9,800 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 85,085 74,592 311,640 215,355 Impairment expense 40 — 40 1,613 Other operating expenses, net 1,829 1,341 8,583 6,381 Total costs and expenses 200,840 226,847 859,555 765,663 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net (6,031 ) (8,903 ) (1,079 ) 84,551 Operating income 157,260 234,474 1,060,162 712,963 Non-operating income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (7,728 ) 15,372 (298,723 ) (452,175 ) Interest expense (28,870 ) (31,163 ) (125,121 ) (113,385 ) Loss extinguishment of debt, net (1,214 ) — (1,459 ) — Other income, net 1,831 645 2,155 1,250 Total non-operating expense, net (35,981 ) (15,146 ) (423,148 ) (564,310 ) Income before income taxes 121,279 219,328 637,014 148,653 Income tax (expense) benefit: Current (1,350 ) (24 ) (6,121 ) (1,324 ) Deferred (1,705 ) (3,028 ) 619 (2,321 ) Total income tax expense (3,055 ) (3,052 ) (5,502 ) (3,645 ) Net income $ 118,224 $ 216,276 $ 631,512 $ 145,008 Net income per common share: Basic $ 7.19 $ 13.07 $ 37.88 $ 10.18 Diluted $ 7.13 $ 12.84 $ 37.44 $ 10.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,441 16,545 16,672 14,240 Diluted 16,585 16,846 16,867 14,464

Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 118,224 $ 216,276 $ 631,512 $ 145,008 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,108 2,066 8,403 7,675 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 85,085 74,592 311,640 215,355 Impairment expense 40 — 40 1,613 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 6,031 8,903 1,079 (84,551 ) Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 7,728 (15,372 ) 298,723 452,175 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (62,505 ) (129,361 ) (486,173 ) (320,868 ) Premiums received for commodity derivatives — — — 9,041 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,529 1,538 6,338 5,146 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 6,098 3,702 22,621 13,609 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 1,214 — 1,459 — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,705 3,028 (619 ) 2,321 Other, net 894 1,274 5,494 4,633 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,843 (29,150 ) (9,226 ) (87,831 ) Other current assets 796 (5,741 ) 8,370 (8,767 ) Other noncurrent assets, net 387 21,503 1,837 (8,782 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,450 10,045 31,534 31,387 Undistributed revenue and royalties (89,271 ) 24,933 42,085 81,201 Other current liabilities 22,859 22,128 (18,503 ) 33,331 Other noncurrent liabilities (12,297 ) (805 ) (26,994 ) 4,975 Net cash provided by operating activities 108,918 209,559 829,620 496,671 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties, net — (136,367 ) (5,581 ) (763,411 ) Capital expenditures: Oil and natural gas properties (134,865 ) (139,515 ) (566,989 ) (418,362 ) Midstream service assets (273 ) (474 ) (1,436 ) (2,849 ) Other fixed assets (3,610 ) (2,705 ) (12,711 ) (5,931 ) Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs 105,949 — 108,888 393,742 Settlements received for contingent consideration 322 — 1,877 — Net cash used in investing activities (32,477 ) (279,061 ) (475,952 ) (796,811 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility 120,000 145,000 455,000 570,000 Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility (90,000 ) (70,000 ) (490,000 ) (720,000 ) Issuance of July 2029 Notes — — — 400,000 Extinguishment of debt (100,583 ) — (282,902 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs — — — 72,492 Share repurchases (10,704 ) — (37,290 ) — Stock exchanged for tax withholding — (7 ) (7,442 ) (2,596 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (213 ) (89 ) (1,938 ) (14,686 ) Other, net (447 ) — (1,459 ) 2,971 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (81,947 ) 74,904 (366,031 ) 308,181 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,506 ) 5,402 (12,363 ) 8,041 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 49,941 51,396 56,798 48,757 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,435 $ 56,798 $ 44,435 $ 56,798

Vital Energy, Inc.

Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Consolidated EBITDAX, PV-10, Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of liquidity or financial performance, but rather should be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities.

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net, less incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs. Management believes Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in evaluating operating trends in its business that are affected by production, commodity prices, operating costs and other related factors. There are significant limitations to the use of Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the lack of comparability due to the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 108,918 $ 209,559 $ 829,620 $ 496,671 Less: Change in current assets and liabilities, net (47,323 ) 22,215 54,260 49,321 Change in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (11,910 ) 20,698 (25,157 ) (3,807 ) Cash flows from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 168,151 166,646 800,517 451,157 Less incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs: Oil and natural gas properties(1) 127,663 137,892 566,831 444,337 Midstream service assets(1) 363 420 1,595 2,842 Other fixed assets 3,588 3,578 12,150 6,807 Total incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs 131,614 141,890 580,576 453,986 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 36,537 $ 24,756 $ 219,941 $ (2,829 )

___________

(1) Includes capitalized share-settled equity-based compensation and asset retirement costs.

Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, income taxes, other non-recurring income and expenses and adjusted income tax expense. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company’s performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 118,224 $ 216,276 $ 631,512 $ 145,008 Plus: Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 7,728 (15,372 ) 298,723 452,175 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (62,763 ) (129,361 ) (486,753 ) (320,868 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration 580 — 2,457 — Net premiums paid for commodity derivatives that matured during the period(1) — (10,183 ) — (41,553 ) Organizational restructuring expenses — — 10,420 9,800 Impairment expense 40 — 40 1,613 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 6,031 8,903 1,079 (84,551 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 1,214 — 1,459 — Income tax expense 3,055 3,052 5,502 3,645 Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense 74,109 73,315 464,439 165,269 Adjusted income tax expense(2) (16,304 ) (16,129 ) (102,177 ) (36,359 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 57,805 $ 57,186 $ 362,262 $ 128,910 Net income per common share: Basic $ 7.19 $ 13.07 $ 37.88 $ 10.18 Diluted $ 7.13 $ 12.84 $ 37.44 $ 10.03 Adjusted Net Income per common share: Basic $ 3.52 $ 3.46 $ 21.73 $ 9.05 Diluted $ 3.49 $ 3.39 $ 21.48 $ 8.91 Adjusted diluted $ 3.49 $ 3.39 $ 21.48 $ 8.91 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,441 16,545 16,672 14,240 Diluted 16,585 16,846 16,867 14,464 Adjusted diluted 16,585 16,846 16,867 14,464

___________

(1) Reflects net premiums paid previously or upon settlement that are attributable to derivatives settled in the respective periods presented. (2) Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for each of the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Consolidated EBITDAX (Unaudited)

Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company’s Senior Secured Credit Facility as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, mark-to-market on derivatives, accretion expense, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Consolidated EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance and compliance under the Company’s Senior Secured Credit Facility. Additional information on the calculation of Consolidated EBITDAX can be found in the Company’s Tenth Amendment to the Senior Secured Credit Facility as filed with the SEC on November 3, 2022.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended Year ended (in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 118,224 $ 337,523 $ 262,546 $ (86,781 ) $ 631,512 Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,108 1,638 2,604 2,053 8,403 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 85,085 74,928 78,135 73,492 311,640 Impairment expense 40 — — — 40 Organizational restructuring expenses — 10,420 — — 10,420 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 6,031 (4,282 ) (930 ) 260 1,079 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 7,728 (100,748 ) 65,927 325,816 298,723 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (62,763 ) (124,611 ) (174,009 ) (125,370 ) (486,753 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration 580 322 1,555 — 2,457 Accretion expense 933 954 973 1,019 3,879 Interest expense 28,870 30,967 32,807 32,477 125,121 (Gain) loss extinguishment of debt, net 1,214 (553 ) 798 — 1,459 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,055 (3,768 ) 7,092 (877 ) 5,502 Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 191,105 $ 222,790 $ 277,498 $ 222,089 $ 913,482

PV-10 (Unaudited)

PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure that is derived from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. PV-10 is a computation of the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10 percent. Management believes that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to the Company’s estimated proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of the Company’s proved oil, NGL and natural gas assets. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of proved reserves to other companies. The Company uses this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to proved oil, NGL and natural gas assets. However, PV-10 is not a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows. The PV-10 measure and the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows do not purport to present the fair value of the Company’s oil, NGL and natural gas reserves of the property.

(in millions) December 31, 2022 Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows $ 4,755 Less present value of future income taxes discounted at 10% (709 ) PV-10 (non-GAAP) $ 5,464

Net Debt (Unaudited)

Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as the face value of long-term debt plus any outstanding letters of credit, less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes Net Debt is useful to management and investors in determining the Company’s leverage position since the Company has the ability, and may decide, to use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. Net Debt as of December 31, 2022 was $1.08 billion.

Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX (Unaudited)

Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as Net Debt divided by Consolidated EBITDAX, for the previous four quarters, as defined in the Company’s Senior Secured Credit Facility. Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.