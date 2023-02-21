The event, headlined by Sec. Hillary Clinton, marked the opening of the world’s first global embassy for women

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vital Voices Global Partnership announced today that it has been named a winner in the Best Human & Civil Rights – Event category for its three-day festival to mark the grand opening of the Vital Voices Global Headquarters for Women’s Leadership in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.

“Vital Voices has been making long-term investments in women leaders around the world for 25 years now, and our grand opening event signified the next level of our growth in service to women change makers and trailblazers,” said Vital Voices Cofounder, President & CEO Alyse Nelson. “There are more than 20,000 women leaders in our global network from 184 countries, and they now have a permanent, physical, and highly visible space in our nation’s capital to convene and collaborate on developing bold ideas that will transform communities around the world.”

“Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture,” said Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. “The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine, to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus.”

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include: Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic, Christina Swarns, Executive Director, Innocence Project, Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose, Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party, Lindsay Stein, Chief Purpose Office, Tombras, Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council, Emily Barfoot, Global Brand Director Dove, Unilever, Trovon Williams, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP, Roma McCaig, Senior VP of Impact, Clif Bar, Michelle Egan, Chief Strategy Officer, NRDC, Dinah-Kareen Jean, Senior Manager, Social Innovation, Etsy, Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD, Jad Finck, Vice President of Innovation & Sustainability, Allbirds, Christopher Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry’s, Shayla Tait, Director of Philanthropy The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 2nd Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.

Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration on February 27 in New York City. Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders and their hallmark speeches at: www.anthemawards.com.



ABOUT OUR WINNING ENTRY

Vital Voices, an international non-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental organization that invests in women leaders, opened the doors to its new Vital Voices Global Headquarters for Women’s Leadership—the world’s first global embassy for women in the center of downtown Washington, D.C. — on May 5, 2022.

Located among other high-profile institutions and think tanks — and just minutes from the White House and Black Lives Matter Plaza in the city’s new “Equality Corridor”— this first-of-its-kind physical and digital space is now the epicenter of activity for global women leaders and their allies, and a collaborative and inclusive space for all women – of all backgrounds. In addition to being the place of work for Vital Voices staff and serving as a host venue for our global network of women leaders when they visit Washington, the building also serves as a gathering place for local and visiting women’s organizations with limited resources that need a place to convene, innovate, plan, and act – all in the pursuit of tackling the world’s greatest challenges.

The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by Sec. Hillary Clinton, a Vital Voices cofounder, along with fashion industry trailblazer and Vital Voices Board Member Diane von Furstenberg, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Vital Voices Cofounder, President & CEO Alyse Nelson, Vital Voices Board Member Chandra Jessee and Vital Voices Board Chair Kate James.

Read more about our grand opening event.



About Vital Voices Global Partnership:

For 25 years, Vital Voices Global Partnership has been investing in women leaders solving the world’s greatest challenges. We are “venture catalysts,” identifying those with a bold vision for change and partnering with them to make that vision a reality. We scale and accelerate their impact through long-term investments to expand the skills, connections, capacity, and visibility of women leaders.

Vital Voices provided early support for leaders who went on to become Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, U.S. Youth Poet Laureates, prime ministers, and breakthrough social entrepreneurs. Since its founding in 1997, Vital Voices has directly supported more than 20,000 women change makers across 184 countries and built the most powerful global network of women leaders who are daring to reimagine a more equitable world for all.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

