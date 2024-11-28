TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, are available at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.voxtur.com.