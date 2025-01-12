VOXX International Corporation (VOXX), a prominent player in the automotive and consumer technology industry, announced a postponement in the release of its third-quarter financial results this Friday. The company has submitted a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating a delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending November 30, 2024.

This delay primarily stems from the need to assess its goodwill, other intangible assets, and long-lived assets for potential impairment. This evaluation became necessary following VOXX’s previously announced merger with Gentex Corporation on December 17, 2024, and is part of a broader review initiated by these triggering events, requiring additional time to thoroughly complete the impairment analysis.

