Cybersecurity Expert to Drive Growth in Security and Compliance Solutions at Atomic Data

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atomic Data has made a major addition to the team, bringing in industry veteran Wade Hoffman to serve as the Practice Lead for the business’s extensive Security and Compliance service offerings. Wade brings decades of experience guiding the digital transformation of organizations large and small across many industries. In this newly created position, Wade will help Atomic Data continue to mature the go-to-market approach and products and services associated with security and compliance. This practice area includes service offerings surrounding cyberthreat prevention, endpoint protection, disaster recovery, 24×7 security monitoring, satisfying industry standards, and more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Wade and his extensive experience to our growing team. His expertise in security practice development, leadership, and operations will be vital in enhancing our cybersecurity offerings and ensuring we continue delivering exceptional solutions to our clients.”

–Chris Heim, Atomic Data CEO

Wade has a rare set of experiences, having had the skills to serve organizations in advisory roles such as a senior security consultant, strategic service development, as well as a fractional C-Suite leader. Before joining the team at Atomic Data, Wade spent time consulting with leadership groups at numerous organizations. Wade also held senior positions at NoSortMeds, Compute North, Teradata, Cross Telecom, CNT, and spent over 9 years as the General Manager and Chief Technology Officer at EarthBend. Wade graduated with a degree in computer science from South Dakota State University, and holds a master’s in business administration from Keller Graduate School of Management.

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data, trusted IT provider for hundreds of enterprises, sports teams, and large venues, is on a mission to deliver always-on, custom-tailored technology solutions and objective IT leadership.

