Walmart Inc. WMT said Tuesday its board has approved a 2% increase in its dividend, boosting the quarterly payment to 57 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Apr. 3 to shareholders of record as of March 17. The announcement came as the retailing giant posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but guidance that lagged estimates. The stock was down 4.4% premarket.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

