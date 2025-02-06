Commodity Centre and Lanxing Tapped the Reveal Embedded Analytics Platform to Turn Raw Data into Actionable Insights, Make Informed Decisions About Sourcing, Manufacturing, Inventory, Logistics, Supply Chain, and Customer Fulfillment of Critical Goods

Cranbury, NJ, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Commodity Centre, a renowned warehousing and logistics specialist in the UK, and Lanxing Software, a leading provider of end-to-end digital decision-making solutions for the supply chain in China, are leveraging Infragistics’ embedded analytics software, Reveal, to deliver fast, insightful, real-time data visualizations and actionable insights. Reveal’s personalized business intelligence and custom visualizations give Commodity Centre and Lanxing the ability to make decisions about sourcing, manufacturing, inventory, logistics, supply chain, and customer fulfillment of critical goods.

Commodity Centre Group manages and stores goods for a variety of industries, including coffee, cocoa, sugar, tea, nuts, general cargo, and metals. They handle the entire supply chain, from origin, shipping and container haulage to customs procedures, warehousing and onward distribution. Over 550,000 tons of material and precious commodities are safely stored in their state-of-the-art temperature controlled, organic environments. Reveal enabled Commodity Centre to create a highly customizable portal where users could log in and view detailed data about stored commodities in real time. The system supports dashboards tailored to specific needs, like stock levels, available warehouse space, temperature, humidity conditions, and container tracking.

One key benefit to Reveal is the ability to show spare capacity within its 3,500,000 sq. ft. of dedicated storage space. When a large shipment is due, they can easily see where and how they can free up space to accommodate the delivery. A product like nuts needs to be segregated far away from other food products and Reveal shows them capacity, product segregation, climate and urgency, which are critical tools in agile decision making.

“A lot of our warehouse information is available as data and numbers, but spreadsheets don’t really resonate with people,” explained Peter Ferdowsian, IT Manager at Commodity Centre. “When they can visualize the data, it provides a greater understanding of the intricacies such as climate, available space and products in each warehouse. Our team uses Reveal visualizations to understand the urgency of each delivery and what we need to do for every client.”

Reveal Saved Lanxing Software Six Months of Development Time

Reveal saved Lanxing Software at least six months of development time that would be needed to create a full-featured BI tool. A drain on Lanxing’s internal resource was avoided and Reveal quickly offered custom visualizations and rich insights to Lanxing’s SaaS supply chain solution, SCATLAS.

“Not only does embedding Reveal accelerate time to market versus home-grown solutions, in most cases by 6 to 12 months, but that translates into millions of dollars in cost savings over the lifetime of a Reveal implementation,” said Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, Infragistics.

Reveal brings personalized business intelligence to Lanxing customers, allowing them to improve margins, enhance service, increase freshness, and reduce risk exposure in the supply chain. Zhen Wang, Product Director at Lanxing Software, uses Reveal’s visual self-service business intelligence to meet clients’ personalized data analysis needs and drive data-driven decision making. For example, Lanxing users often require customized categorization of products, customers, and transportation routes, enabling them to reduce operating costs, improve gross profit margins, empower digital teams, and establish scenarios for supply chain planning.

“In the supply chain industry, users need to quickly translate results and data into actionable decisions and Reveal does this with ease,” explained Zhen.

“The integration of business intelligence into supply chain management and warehousing is vital for navigating the complexities of modern business environments,” said Beres. “By leveraging Reveal’s data analytics and visualization tools, organizations like Commodity Centre and Lanxing can derive valuable insights, leading to optimized efficiency, smarter decision-making and enhanced performance within warehouses and across the supply chain lifecycle. With these analytics, Commodity Centre and Lanxing turn raw data into actionable insights presented in easily understandable visualizations.”

About Reveal

Reveal is a business intelligence platform that makes it easy for software users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an application’s data. Launched in 2019 by software maker Infragistics, Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while enabling developers to build beautiful visualizations into their apps. Companies that use Reveal in their software applications can connect anywhere, at any time, from the cloud, desktop, or on mobile devices using Reveal’s native iOS, Android, desktop, and web SDKs.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization. App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff and Slingshot is the digital workplace solution that connects people to everything they need to get the work done. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

