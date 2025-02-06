SEATTLE, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Technology buyers are increasingly turning to cloud marketplaces to evaluate and purchase technology tools. Though this process offers convenience, self-pacing, low friction, and cost efficiencies, buyers are often overwhelmed by the complexity of purchasing and implementing cybersecurity solutions. Cloud marketplaces offer a valuable channel for managed service providers (MSPs) to reach buyers and feature their managed services as part of the buying process. Being a part of the AWS Partner Network, AWS ISV Accelerate Program, and available in AWS Marketplace helps WatchGuard expand access to its cybersecurity platform offerings to MSPs across the globe.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides WatchGuard with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. WatchGuard participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes customers have achieved across industry verticals.

WatchGuard also announced that its platform is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. This provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of the WatchGuard platform within their AWS Marketplace account.

“With the increase in end users and cybersecurity buyers heading to cloud marketplaces to search for and buy security tools, availability in AWS Marketplace enables WatchGuard to meet managed service providers where they are at,” said Danny Banks, Cloud Marketplaces Lead at WatchGuard. “We’re delighted to provide them with options and flexibility, and to streamline access to our unified cybersecurity offerings so they can go out and drive more sales.”

WatchGuard is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. Contact our sales department at aws-marketplace@watchguard.com to learn more.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.



CONTACT: Chris Warfield WatchGuard Technologies, Inc chris.warfield@watchguard.com