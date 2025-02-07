The Large MUAP Models (LMM) AI-powered neural gesture technology enables personalized, intuitive interactions for the AI and XR era

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in human-computer interaction: Large MUAP Models (“LMM”). Building on the success of LLMs in natural language processing, Wearable Devices is actively developing LMMs with the goal to revolutionize how we interact with digital devices, aiming to offer personalized, intuitive gesture control powered by neural data.

While still in development, this innovative technology, as previously announced, holds immense potential to redefine human-device interaction.

The LMM Revolution: Decoding the Neural Alphabet

Just as LLMs unlocked the power of language for AI, LMMs aim to unlock the power of neural gestures for seamless, natural interactions. By decoding Motor Unit Action Potentials (MUAPs)—the body’s language for communicating with muscles—Wearable Devices has created a new paradigm for gesture control. LMMs are harnessing the potential of big data to enable devices to understand and predict user intentions with unprecedented speed and precision, making interactions faster and more intuitive than ever before.

Personalized Gestures for a Natural User Experience

At the heart of LMMs is personalization. The technology learns from individual users, creating a unique neural profile that will enable gestures tailored to each person’s natural movements. Whether it’s a subtle thumb swipe to select an option or a pinch-to-zoom gesture in augmented reality, LMMs will make interactions feel effortless and intuitive. “With LMMs, we are decoding the neural alphabet, potentially unlocking a strategically vital technology that fuses human neurology with AI. This breakthrough has the potential to create sci-fi-like superhuman abilities, giving a fundamental edge to whoever masters it first,” said Guy Wagner, Chief Scientific Officer of Wearable Devices.

Wearable Devices’ flagship products, such as the Mudra Band for Apple Watch and the Mudra Link for universal device control, are already demonstrating the power of neural interfaces. These devices allow users to control their digital environments with simple, natural gestures. LMMs have the potential to make our current technology user-personalized, paving the way for a future where wearable technology is seamlessly integrated into our daily lives.

The Future of AI and XR: Powered by Neural Gestures

As spatial computing becomes the next computing platform, LMMs will provide the intuitive, natural interactions needed to unlock its full potential. Wearable Devices is focused on developing this technology and plans to seek collaboration with leading companies to integrate LMMs into next-generation extended reality (XR) platforms, ensuring that users can interact with their digital environments in ways that feel as natural as moving their hands.

“The future of XR and AI interactions is here, and it starts with your wrist,” added Mr. Wagner. “With LMMs, we are not just imagining the future—we are building it.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our devices and technology, including the potential of LMMs, and that we are focused on developing this technology and plan to seek collaboration with leading companies to integrate LMMs into next-generation XR platforms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il