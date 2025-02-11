- Net profit 2024 at € 140m, highest since 2007
- Direct result 2024 at € 1.76 per share, slightly above guidance of € 1.75
- Despite Benelux bankruptcies, occupancy rate of core portfolio increased to 97.3%
- Disposal of Dutch asset Winkelhof (€ 56m) around book value in 2025
- Positive core portfolio valuations (+3.0%), primarily driven by increased market rents (ERVs)
- Proposed dividend for 2024 at € 1.25 per share (+4.2%)
- Outlook 2025 direct result per share € 1.70-1.80, including negative impact of Dutch taxation and disposal Winkelhof
Attachment
