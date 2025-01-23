NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ:CMLS) Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official audio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of NFL Championship Sunday, sponsored by Intuit TurboTax, on January 26th. In the first of two highly anticipated championship games, the Washington Commanders square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, with Westwood One’s live coverage beginning at 2:00pm ET. The excitement continues Sunday evening at 6:30pm ET, with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs match-up in Kansas City. Westwood One keeps the play-by-play action coming, with live coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET.

This season marks Westwood One’s 38th consecutive year as the official audio partner of the NFL.

The complete broadcast schedule follows:

Sunday, January 26, 2025 2pm ET airtime Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles PXP: Ian Eagle Analyst: Kurt Warner Sidelines: Ross Tucker 6:30pm ET airtime Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs PXP: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Devin McCourty Sidelines: Derek Rackley

For the 16th consecutive season, Scott Graham will host Westwood One’s pre-, half-, and post-game coverage for NFL Championship Sunday.

Listeners can hear Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on approximately 500 broadcast radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com , SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the official audio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sporting events. Westwood One also distributes and represents the Infinity Sports Network. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports , Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports , and X at x.com/westwood1sports . For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com .

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.