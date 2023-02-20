Congestive heart failure causes symptoms such as difficulty breathing during activities or when lying down, weight gain, swelling, and tiredness. It is a severe condition that requires treatment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- What are the signs of congestive heart failure? - February 20, 2023
- USD/CHF stays depressed near 0.9250, lacks follow through amid US holiday, anxiety ahead of Fed Minutes - February 20, 2023
- Basilea Pharmaceutica AG GAAP EPS of CHF 1.02, revenue of CHF 147.8M; initiates FY22 guidance - February 17, 2023