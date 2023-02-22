RBNZ is up for fueling the market moves with its 10 th consecutive rate hike, expectedly worth 0.50%, during early Wednesday. The Interest Rate Decision will be accompanied by the updated economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD? - February 21, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD remains bullish as rally continues - February 21, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD remains bullish as rally continues - February 21, 2023