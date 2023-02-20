A CAD$ 30 million project in partnership with Canada’s Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity (CanGIVE) is set to significantly bolster targeted, equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- WHO Welcomes Canadian Commitment of CAD$ 30 Million to Reinforce Covid-19 Vaccination Efforts and Strengthen Health Systems in Africa [press release] - February 20, 2023
- USD/CAD slides closer to mid-1.3400s amid rebounding oil prices, downside seems cushioned - February 20, 2023
- Africa: WHO Welcomes Canadian Commitment of CAD$ 30 Million to Reinforce Covid-19 Vaccination Efforts and Strengthen Health Systems in Africa - February 20, 2023