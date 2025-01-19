Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) has made another notable 24-hour move today, increasing 2.6% since 4 p.m. ET yesterday (as of 1:30 p.m. ET), with Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE) also catching a bid, surging 3.8% and 4.4, respectively, over the same time frame.
